Cold end to St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Sunshine showed up for counties along the lake, but folks were not so lucky inland. Some of our southern counties had clouds and light snow to contend with earlier today. Quiet, clear and cold tonight with temperatures dipping in the low 20’s. Sunshine returns for everyone Sunday and temperatures flirt with 50! Enjoy, a nice seasonable day on tap for us.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast. Potential for widespread snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Something to watch for sure! Ironic, considering the Spring Equinox is on Tuesday at 12:15 PM.