Cleveland police: Man hurt after suspect gets in his car, shoots him

CLEVELAND — A 22-year-old man was shot late Friday night when a suspect got into his car and made demands, Cleveland police said.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. as the man was driving on West 105th Street.

Investigators say an unknown suspect got into the man’s car and put a gun to his head. The suspect demanded the man get on the freeway, police said. As they approached East 9th Street, the victim attempted to grab the gun, police said.

During the struggle, the man was shot in the leg by the suspect. He then drove to East 9th and Carnegie Avenue, where he called police.

Officials did not say how or when the suspect got away.

The man’s condition was not immediately released.

