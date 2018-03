× Cleveland Police: kidnapping victim escapes from trunk

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland Police Department tells Fox 8 that a woman escaped her kidnappers by freeing herself from the trunk of a vehicle.

A Cleveland police spokesperson said that the incident happened at West 110th and Lorain Ave. Saturday night.

The suspects fled the area after the woman escaped, according to police.

No additional information is available at this time.

