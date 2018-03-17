LIVE VIDEO: Beachwood Place Mall on lockdown Saturday afternoon after shots fired

BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Beachwood Place Mall was put on lockdown Saturday afternoon.

Beachwood police confirm that the mall was on lockdown, there were shots fired and a person is in custody. As of 4:45 pm, police were still on scene and the lockdown had not been totally lifted.

An eyewitness on the scene at the mall reports that at around 3 p.m., some type of disturbance caused the mall to be locked down. The storefront gates were lowered on all the stores, and the mall was evacuated. Stores were closed.

Other witnesses at the mall tell Fox 8’s Allison Brown that when the alert was sent, dozens of people ran through the building seeking shelter – some in stores, some in restrooms.

