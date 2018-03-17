Chilly for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend! Overall, it’s a quiet weekend besides a slim chance of a brief light wintry mix early St. Patrick’s Day. However, with northwest winds continuing aloft, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching normal highs (mid to upper 40s by the weekend).

If you live in our southern counties, your forecast will be a little different from the north. A wintry mix and clouds are a possibility the first half of your day.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast. Potential for widespread snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Something to watch for sure! Ironic, considering the Spring Equinox is on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

