Woman accused of killing Air Force veteran husband, fleeing to Brazil recently confessed

[ooyala player_id=”b248f00b9d6e4d7ba21cbc796a85f61c” auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”hvZXE6LAucDf6RdQ6h18j_W_oNxg” code=”V5YnkxZTE6XvG23N

WARREN, Ohio — Prosecutors say a woman accused of killing her husband in Ohio in 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil confessed while being returned to the U.S. this year and alleged he sexually and mentally abused her.

**For previous coverage, watch the video player above**

Fifty-three-year-old Claudia Hoerig in January pleaded not guilty to an aggravated murder charge in the March 2007 death of Karl Hoerig, a 43-year-old U.S. Air Force Reserve and commercial pilot.

She was issued $10 million bond.

Relatives deny he was abusive.

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has said Claudia Hoerig, shortly after shooting her husband, and emptying their bank accounts, fled to Brazil. She was able to avoid facing U.S. charges because Brazil’s constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilian nationals.

She was arrested and sent back to the U.S. after the Brazilian supreme court revoked her citizenship in 2016.

Defense attorneys argue her right to a speedy trial was violated and her case should be dismissed.

Continuing coverage here.