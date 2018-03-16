Weather: Partly sunny, flurries moving out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The snow will move out today for a partly sunny, dry Friday.

Hour-by-hour forecast here:

Once we reach St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the atmosphere will settle down and provide us with sunshine. However, with northwest winds continuing aloft, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching normal highs (mid to upper 40s by the weekend).

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast. Potential for widespread snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Something to watch for sure! Ironic, considering the Spring Equinox is on Tuesday at 12:15 PM.

Back on February 22nd, we issued our March Outlook. It had 5 bullet points. How has the outlook verified so far?

4 of the 5 points have worked out pretty well. The 3rd week of March warm up (which we had had small confidence in from the get-go) stayed just south of Ohio. Check out the weekend temperatures below. 50s and 60s across portions of Kentucky. The pattern recognition was correct. The details were too aggressive and a bit off.