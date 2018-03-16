Weather Outlook: Sunshine for St. Paddy’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures remain well below average with highs only reaching the mid and upper 30’s.

Once we reach St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the atmosphere will settle down and provide us with sunshine. However, with northwest winds continuing aloft, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching normal highs (mid to upper 40’s by the weekend). If you live in our southern counties your forecast will be a little different from the north. A wintry mix and clouds are a possibility the first half of your day.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast. Potential for widespread snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Something to watch for sure! Ironic, considering the Spring Equinox is on Tuesday at 12:15 PM.

Our March Outlook had 5 bullet points…How has the outlook verified so far? 4 of the 5 points have worked out pretty well. The 3rd week of March warm up (which we had had small confidence in from the get-go) stayed just south of Ohio. Check out the weekend temperatures below. 50’s and 60’s across portions of Kentucky. The pattern recognition was correct. The details were too aggressive and a bit off.