Watch exciting moment for CWRU medical students on match day

CLEVELAND -- An exciting day for medical students at Case Western Reserve University.

Friday, they found out which hospitals have accepted them as resident physicians for the next 3 to 7 years.

This year's class at Case had almost a 100 % match rate, with several students getting their first choice.

The big moment was at noon when students could go up to the tables and grab their envelope to see where they had been matched in many fields ranging from neurology, pediatrics, general surgery to becoming an ob-gyn.

While many graduates will be spreading out across the country, 21% of the class will be staying in the Cleveland community at hospitals including the Cleveland Clinic.

