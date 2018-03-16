Traffic Alert: I-77 temporarily closed as crews upright cab of overturned semi

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An overturned tractor trailer could slow you down during your morning commute.
The rollover happened just before 3 a.m. Friday along I-77 northbound on the ramp to I-90 eastbound near the E. 9th St. exit.
The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. The driver's name and condition were not immediately available.
I-77 northbound was closed just before 5 a.m. so crews could upright the truck's cab.
The trailer will be removed after rush hour, ODOT said.
41.496882 -81.676722