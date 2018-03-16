Traffic Alert: I-77 temporarily closed as crews upright cab of overturned semi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An overturned tractor trailer could slow you down during your morning commute.

The rollover happened just before 3 a.m. Friday along I-77 northbound on the ramp to I-90 eastbound near the E. 9th St. exit.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. The driver's name and condition were not immediately available.

#CLEtraffic There is an overturned tractor trailer on the ramp from I-77 NB to I-90 EB. A towing company will soon be working to remove the tractor, so the left lane heading 77 north is closed. Use caution in the area. Work to upright the trailer will take place after rush hour. pic.twitter.com/9oSJnuvBwb — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) March 16, 2018

I-77 northbound was closed just before 5 a.m. so crews could upright the truck's cab.

77NB is now closed. Traffic forced to exit at E14th/22nd. https://t.co/UTD0XM2Oqe — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 16, 2018

The trailer will be removed after rush hour, ODOT said.

