Traffic Alert: I-77 temporarily closed as crews upright cab of overturned semi

Posted 4:29 am, March 16, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00AM, March 16, 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An overturned tractor trailer could slow you down during your morning commute.

The rollover happened just before 3 a.m. Friday along I-77 northbound on the ramp  to I-90 eastbound near the E. 9th St. exit.

The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital. The driver's name and condition were not immediately available.

I-77 northbound was closed just before 5 a.m. so crews could upright the truck's cab.

The trailer will be removed after rush hour, ODOT said.

 

