Show Info: March 16, 2018
Chef’s Ingredient
Warm up this St. Patrick’s Day with a hearty recipe for Reuben chowder!
http://www.soupbase.com/
International Exposition Center
The Piston Power Show is at the IX center this weekend!
One I-X Center Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135
http://www.ixcenter.com
Beauty Brands
Spruce up your spring beauty routine with a few must-haves from Beauty Brands!
www.beautybrands.com
Ryu no Sakebi
Ever drive past an old factory and wonder what’s inside? Wonder no more! We’ve been exploring the screw factory in Lakewood!
1300 Athens Ave C333
www.ryunosakebi.com
Guiseppe’s Pizza
There is a reason Guiseppe’s keeps winning awards for best pizza in town!
14 E Caston Rd,
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-8842
www.myguiseppes.com
Barkin’ Biscuits
Farm to table isn’t just for humans! It’s for our four-legged friends too!
https://www.facebook.com/Barkin-Biscuit-115858175107285/https://squareup.com/store/barkinbiscuitofmedinacounty
RENT
Now – March 25th
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
LUNAFEST
11A March 24th
Tri-C Corporate College East, Warrensville Heights
Tickets $40
Champagne reception, FREE parking!
www.lunafest.org/cleveland0324