Rocky River High School’s senior fashion show raises thousands for organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- There were some really good vibes brewing Thursday night on the west side of Cleveland, and it's all thanks to some senior students at Rocky River High School.

They put on their annual Prom Fashion Show, benefiting a charity of their choice. Over the course of eight years, selected seniors from Kristen Kalinowski's Service Learning Class have raised more than $63,000 for local non-profit organizations.

The participation to do good for others is invaluable, according to Kalinowski.

"Once (the students) understand that it's more about doing good and raising funds and awareness for an organization, rather than just about them modeling prom fashions, you kind of see things turn, and it's a friendly competition of them all trying to raise as much money as we possibly can to make a difference. So, it's very full fulling," Kalinowski said.

This year, the beneficiary is Brodie’s Good Vibe Tribe, or BGVT. Their mission is to raise awareness for organ donation and transplantation while creating a supportive network for individuals and families whose lives are impacted by this lifestyle.

Their message?

"NEW BEGINNINGS. SECOND CHANCES. INCREDIBLE JOURNEYS. INSPIRING STORIES. BE THE GOOD. DO LIFE. GOOD VIBES ONLY."

Traci and Russ Tigue founded the non-profit in 2015 when their infant son, Brodie, was diagnosed with the rare liver disease, Biliary Atresia.

The only cure was a liver transplant. The person who stepped up to donate and save his life?

His mom.

The two underwent a successful liver transplant operation when Brodie was five months old. A few years post surgery, and mother and son are doing great.

**Read much more on the Tigues' story, here**

Watching the students actively volunteer to help support BGVT is something Traci Tigue says, is beyond inspiring.

"It's one of those things that is ... it's incredible. It's incredible to be here and to know that we're getting backed by these students, these youth, and the community that are choosing to spend their time and invest their time in strangers that they don't know, but behind a cause that they believe in and love. It's incredible. We're so thankful," Tigue said.

Seventy-eight students participated in Thursday night's fashion show with donated dresses and tuxes from local vendors. They had already raised over $9,000 by Thursday afternoon prior to the night's main event.

Then hundreds of people packed the commons of Rocky River High School for the big show. The result? A grand total of $15,000 donated to BGVT.

Now that's "being the good."

**For more information on Rocky River High School, click here**