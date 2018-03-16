Man who witnessed Vermilion ambulance crash describes how he helped rescue victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLARD, Ohio- One day after a Vermilion patient was killed when the ambulance he was in struck a guardrail and rolled into a deep embankment, a witness is coming forward and talking about how he sprang into action when it mattered most.

"I had a little trouble getting the back two doors open -- gain access to the back of the ambulance and I see a patient, Katherine, too over in the corner pinned up in the corner, screaming," said Jason Copsey of Willard, an acquaintance of one of the victims.

Copsey tells FOX 8 the ambulance was driving erratically behind him and he had a feeling something bad was about to happen moments before the crash occurred on Route 6 near Sunnyside Road Thursday afternoon.

North Central EMS was transporting patient David McNeil, 76, at the time of the crash. Ohio State Highway Patrol says no charges have been filed against the EMT. Investigators on scene said they suspect a medical emergency may have led to the crash. An EMT tending to McNeil was taken via helicopter to a Toledo hospital.

Copsey says he broke his foot while racing down the embankment to help moments after the crash.

"This is nothing; this is nothing compared to that," said Copsey, with his foot propped up on a pillow. "I wouldn't wish anybody to see that, especially the wife, the spouse of the guy was following behind us."

FOX 8 spoke with McNeil's wife who says he was battling lung cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. She was unable to transport him alone to the hospital so she followed the ambulance, witnessing the crash.

A spokesperson for North Central EMS says they express their deep sorrow over the crash, offer condolences and are cooperating with authorities.

According to OSHP, no charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

