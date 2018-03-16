× Man accused in three Richland County robberies arrested in stolen car

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man suspected in three Richland County robberies was arrested Thursday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals were searching for Corey Pasheilich, 26, of Bellville for robbing the Lincoln Inn at knife point on Tuesday.

Police reports said he also robbed a Sunoco gas station and stole several bottles of liquor from a Rite Aid on Thursday.

That’s when the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a stolen vehicle on South Diamond and Ford Road. The car stopped, and Pasheilich and a 17-year-old driver ran out.

The sheriff’s office said Pasheilich was found hiding under a parked car. He was arrested and taken to the Richland County Jail. The teen was charged for possession of the stolen vehicle.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Pasheilich is suspected of stealing another car, which was found wrecked on Sunday.