FIU president promises to ‘get to the bottom’ of what caused deadly bridge collapse

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg said in a statement on Twitter that he promises a “very thorough investigation” into the tragic pedestrian bridge collapse that killed six Thursday.

The bridge suddenly collapsed onto the road below near the university, crushing cars and trapping victims. Hours after the bridge collapsed, officials said early Friday that the rescue mission is now a recovery operation.

Emergency crews worked overnight in what Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zavaleta called a “very slow process” in order to preserve evidence and the safety of possible victims and rescuers, because of unstable conditions at the bridge.

At least nine people were transported to hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

In his statement, Rosenburg said:

“Yesterday’s tragic accident of the bridge collapse stuns us. It saddens us. It’s the exact opposite of what we intended, and we want to express our deep condolences to the family and loved ones of those who have been affected.”

He added the university thought it was doing the right thing by building the bridge.

“Today, we’re sad. And all we can do is promise a very thorough investigation getting to the bottom of this, and mourn those who we have lost,” he said.

A message from President Rosenberg regarding the collapse of the pedestrian bridge on 8th Street. #FIUBridge pic.twitter.com/c7javtzi4N — FIU (@FIU) March 16, 2018

