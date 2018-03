× Animals killed in Leroy Township barn fire

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Several animals were killed in a barn fire in Leroy Township on Thursday.

It happened on Indian Point Road. The fire department said the area does not have fire hydrants so firefighters have to shuttle in water.

The family lost a steer, three goats and other 4-H animals. The fire also destroyed a tractor, hay and feed for the other animals that survived in the pasture.

The barn was a total loss.