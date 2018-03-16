Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old boy in Sandusky taken by non-custodial mother

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Amber Alert has been issued for a little boy in Sandusky.

According to police, at 4:53 p.m., D’Quai Hemchak, a 4-year-old boy, was forcibly removed from a vehicle on Prospect St. by his non-custodial mother, Jennifer Ann Hemchak.

Hemchak left with the child in a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with Florida registration: IWU M23 and fled the area.

The Sandusky Police Department believes the child is in imminent danger.

Police say D’Quai is 3’0,” 30-35 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue Nike sweatpants and a grey t-shirt with an emoji face on it; he has one earring in each ear and a band-aid on each leg.

Their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on this abduction is asked to please call 911 or the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 419-625-7951.

