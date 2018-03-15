× Woman, 35, shot in stomach and leg on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old woman was shot twice on the city’s west side Thursday evening, Cleveland police said.

It happened in the 3390 block of West 56th Street.

Police say the woman was hit in the stomach and leg. She was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where her condition is unknown.

Investigators have not yet released details about the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.