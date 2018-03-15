× Warren firefighter killed in ATV crash

VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Warren firefighter was killed in an ATV crash Wednesday evening.

It happened near Fisher Corinth Road in Vernon Township in Trumbull County shortly before 6 p.m. A train operator called 911 to report an ATV on top of a man in a ditch, according to the Tribune Chronicle.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics responded to the scene. The Tribune Chronicle reported a medical helicopter was called, but later canceled.

The victim, 42-year-old Casey Klein, was a 16-year veteran of the Warren Fire Department.

Funeral services have not been announced.