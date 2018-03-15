Two teens arrested in connection with shooting of 5-year-old, 15-year-old in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two teenagers -- a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy-- were arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl in Cleveland on Monday.

The US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said the 17-year-old was taken into custody on E. 77th St. in Cleveland; during the arrest, task force officers recovered a loaded firearm on the juvenile.

Later Thursday evening, the 14-year-old was arrested on Norma Drive in South Euclid. A loaded firearm was recovered.

Both of the young victims were hospitalized from gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting which happened when shots were fired from a car near East 37th and Capers, according to Cleveland police.

*Watch a past report in the video, above*

Read more, here.