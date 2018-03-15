Toys R Us customers: Gift cards, other rewards to be honored for next 30 days

Toys R Us customers who have gift cards and other rewards saved up should use them in the next 30 days.

A Toys R Us spokesperson tells FOX 8, ‘gift cards along with Rewards dollars and Endless Earnings are being honored for the next 30 days.’

The struggling company declared bankruptcy in September. The retailer announced on Wednesday that it is closing all of its UK stores. It is expected to close its US stores for good as soon as this week.

Toys R Us spokesperson Taylor O’Donnell confirms that gift cards, along with Rewards dollars and Endless Earnings, will be honored for the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, Senator Chuck Schumer wants Toys “R” Us to cash out unused gift cards.

“The music is about to stop for the iconic retailer,” Schumer said in a statement on Wednesday, “and consumers could be left in the lurch.”

No final decision has been announced on that request.

Continuing coverage.