Thank you 73: Cleveland proclaims July 3 as Joe Thomas Day

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland proclaimed July 3 as Joe Thomas Day to honor the 10-time Pro Bowler.

The Cleveland Browns left tackle announced his retirement on Wednesday, citing knee and back injuries preventing him from playing at the required level.

On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed the proclamation making 7-3 a day to celebrate No. 73.

“Mr. Thomas has remained tirelessly committed to the people of Cleveland and his hard work is to be commended. He was integral part of the Cleveland Browns organization. His many contributions to the Cleveland community are appreciated and his retirement is well-deserved,” the mayor wrote in the resolution.

Dear @Browns fans: At your request, 7/3/18 is officially going to be Joe Thomas Day in the City of #CLE in honor of #Browns great, #73 @joethomas73. We wish you well on your retirement, sir! Thanks for representing #CLE well. pic.twitter.com/rx0L1dZc8V — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) March 15, 2018

Thomas played in seven games last season before tearing his left triceps on Oct. 22. Until then, he never missed a snap in his NFL career, playing 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest in league history.

“From the moment I was drafted, the city embraced me in a way that I could never fully describe. I am proud to call Cleveland home. The loyalty and passion of the fans is unmatched and it was an honor to play in front of them from the past 11 years,” Thomas said in a news release on the Browns website.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here