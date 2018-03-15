Surprise! ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ star turns up on ‘Jeopardy!’ and fans were loving it…

Yes, that was Mike Teevee on your TV.

Paris Themmen was a child actor when he portrayed that character in the classic 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” based on the book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl.

Now 58, Themmen made an appearance Monday on the game show “Jeopardy!” where he failed to mention his star turn as the character who was obsessed with television and cowboys.

And while he didn’t send himself through the TV like his character, that didn’t mean fans failed to recognize him.

“Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?….Like legit it’s the actor,” one person tweeted.

Viewers learned that Themmen is now an entrepreneur and an avid backpacker who has traveled to more than 60 countries.

He’s also a pretty good “Jeopardy!” player, coming in second place with a total of $6,800 in winnings.

Some tweets below:

Is nobody realizing that Paris on Jeopardy right now, is Mike TV from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?…. Like legit it’s the actor. — Rachel Michele (@rachelmichele25) March 13, 2018

I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!! My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris! — Wildbill (@wildbill77) March 13, 2018