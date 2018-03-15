× Sources: President Trump ready to replace H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is ready to replace his national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, two sources told CNN Thursday.

Any delay in the move is because McMaster is trying to nail down his next steps, one of the sources said.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter had told CNN that McMaster’s departure was likely. The shakeups come as Trump signaled on Tuesday he’s prepared to dismiss aides with whom he’s clashed.

Amid speculation about McMaster’s fate, CNN has reported that the three-star general has been in discussions with the Hoover Institution.

As recently as March 8, the White House was denying reports that McMaster was on his way out, with spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declaring on “Fox & Friends” that “General McMaster’s not going anywhere.”

Several sources told CNN that the push for a replacement comes after months of personal tension between McMaster and Trump.

Trump has privately expressed irritation with McMaster stemming from differences in “personality and style,” a senior Republican source said.

The two have never gotten along, and Trump continues to chafe at McMaster’s demeanor when he briefs him, feeling that he is gruff and condescending, according to a source who is familiar with his thinking.

Sources with knowledge of McMaster’s standing in the White House have repeatedly said that he has been on thin ice for months.

There was discussion in the West Wing about replacing him last fall, but he ultimately survived because officials, including the President himself, were skeptical about the optics of appointing a third national security adviser in less than a year, several sources told CNN. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned within a month of taking the job amid controversy over his contact with Russian officials within a month of taking the job.