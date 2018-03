Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another round of unorganized snow showers will be around through early Friday morning. Some minor accumulations of T-2″ can’t be ruled out but only in the snowbelt.

Once we reach St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the atmosphere will settle down and provide us with sunshine. However, with northwest winds continuing aloft, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching normal highs (mid to upper 40s by the weekend).

