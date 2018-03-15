× Show Info: March 15, 2018

The Bom

Everybody loves a good party and our first guest is no exception!

www.thebom.us

Defender Doggs

Forget what you know about hot dogs! At Defender Doggs you’ll be blown away by the unique toppings!

1951 Hubbard Rd.

North Madison, OH 44057

440.307.4294

https://www.facebook.com/Defender-Doggs-300067823732783/?ref=py_c

Cleveland Clinic

St. Patricks’s Day is a lot of fun, but it can also mean a lot of hidden calories! Here to help us have a healthier holiday is Julia Zumpano!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

A1 Glove Repair

To many, a baseball glove isn’t just a piece of equipment, it’s an heirloom! So what do you do when it needs a little repair?

6134 Stumph Rd.

Suite 308

Parma, Ohio 44130

www.a1gloverepair.com

Comedian Felipe Esparza

He was a winner of last comic standing and is now touring and selling out comedy clubs across the world!

March 15-18

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Geauga Park District

It’s maple season and in order to get a better understanding about the process, our friends at Geauga Park District have something very special planned!

www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org

Mortach Financial

With the stock market going crazy, this might be a great time to get your money protected!

http://mortachfinancial.com/

Marvin Windows

Need new windows? Marvin Windows can help!

https://www.marvin.com/