Show Info: March 15, 2018
The Bom
Everybody loves a good party and our first guest is no exception!
www.thebom.us
Defender Doggs
Forget what you know about hot dogs! At Defender Doggs you’ll be blown away by the unique toppings!
1951 Hubbard Rd.
North Madison, OH 44057
440.307.4294
https://www.facebook.com/Defender-Doggs-300067823732783/?ref=py_c
Cleveland Clinic
St. Patricks’s Day is a lot of fun, but it can also mean a lot of hidden calories! Here to help us have a healthier holiday is Julia Zumpano!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
A1 Glove Repair
To many, a baseball glove isn’t just a piece of equipment, it’s an heirloom! So what do you do when it needs a little repair?
6134 Stumph Rd.
Suite 308
Parma, Ohio 44130
www.a1gloverepair.com
Comedian Felipe Esparza
He was a winner of last comic standing and is now touring and selling out comedy clubs across the world!
March 15-18
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Geauga Park District
It’s maple season and in order to get a better understanding about the process, our friends at Geauga Park District have something very special planned!
www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org
Mortach Financial
With the stock market going crazy, this might be a great time to get your money protected!
http://mortachfinancial.com/
Marvin Windows
Need new windows? Marvin Windows can help!
https://www.marvin.com/