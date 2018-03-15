School issues detentions to over 200 students after walkout

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Hundreds of students at a Pennsylvania high school face detention for walking out of school Wednesday.

The Allentown Morning Call reports Pennridge High School planned an in-school assembly to remember the victims of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

About 800 students did attend the assembly, which included 17 minutes of silence and a slideshow presentation remember the victims. About 225 students, some with their parents, opted to take part in a walkout, staged at schools all over the country.

Pennridge High School reportedly issued a notice to families on Tuesday saying the assembly was planned. It also warned that those who left school for a walkout would be doing so without permission and would face the consequences.

Now, the students will get Saturday detentions.

More here.