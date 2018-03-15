Rock Hall to debut exhibit featuring newest acquisitions

CLEVELAND- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will soon debut a new exhibit that has a little something for everyone.

The exhibit, “Shine a Light: New Acquisitions and Spotlight Artifacts,” will showcase the Rock Hall’s newest acquisitions.

The space will feature items from a wide variety of artists. Fans can now enjoy seeing Jerry Lee Lewis’ baby grand piano, a Notorious B.I.G outfit, and snare drum heads personalized by Tré Cool of Green Day. Also on display is an outfit worn by P!nk during her performance at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

The exhibit will continuously be updated to highlight touring artists, national holidays, important dates in music history and inductee birthdays.

It will occupy the space previously held by the Inductee exhibit in the Ahmet Ertegun main exhibition hall.

The new exhibit will be open to the public Friday, March 16th.

