Police and family fear missing Cleveland Heights mother could be in danger

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – Police and family members tell the Fox 8 I-team they are concerned that a missing mother could be in danger.

"We are very, very worried,” said Anna Johnson, the sister of Miriam Johnson, 31. “Her cell phone is off. Most of her furniture is out of her apartment. There has been no activity, nothing, on her credit cards. She hasn’t called or texted anyone. This is not like her at all.”

Miriam Johnson was last seen by her mother, Cindy, on February 26.

“I took her to the A-T-M she wanted to get money out for her one child that was going on a trip to Washington D.C.,” Cindy Johnson said. “I dropped her back off at her house, and she got out of the car. She told me she loved me and I haven’t seen or heard from her since.”

Miriam Johnson’s children are all safe but she hasn’t tried to contact them or any other family member.

She also had not shown up for work in several weeks, and most of her furniture has been taken out of her apartment.

“Miriam has three children with an individual named Yaphet Bradley,” said Captain Chris Britton, of Cleveland Heights. “Bradley has served time for domestic violence in the past. Miriam Johnson was the victim in those cases. He is also wanted for a probation violation."

If anyone has seen Miriam Johnson or Yaphet Bradley they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or the Cleveland Heights Tip Line at 216-291-5010.

“This is so difficult for us, we are so worried,” Cindy Johnson said. “We love Miriam. We want her home safe.”