CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One person is dead after being shot and crashing into a building in Cleveland early Thursday.

The truck crashed into a building at Superior and East 22nd Street.

Cleveland police had Superior westbound closed at East 24th Street.

Superior & E22nd now a crime scene. CPD confirmed driver had gun shot wound to the chest. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/eeVR7rQimp — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) March 15, 2018

