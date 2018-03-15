Multi-vehicle crash leaves camper hanging ‘precariously’ over guard rail on Florida highway

Posted 1:24 pm, March 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:30PM, March 15, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida-A multi-vehicle crash left a camper dangling for several hours over an interstate in Florida Thursday.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Interstate 275 and wasn't cleared until 1 p.m.

FOX News reports, the crash happened near Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the three-car accident.

Traffic however was backed up for several hours, as crews worked to pull the camper back on the highway.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js