Multi-vehicle crash leaves camper hanging ‘precariously’ over guard rail on Florida highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida-A multi-vehicle crash left a camper dangling for several hours over an interstate in Florida Thursday.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Interstate 275 and wasn't cleared until 1 p.m.

FOX News reports, the crash happened near Tropicana Field where the Tampa Bay Rays play.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the three-car accident.

Traffic however was backed up for several hours, as crews worked to pull the camper back on the highway.

Motor vehicle crash on I-275 northbound over pass. 3 vehicles involved with no injuries. A camper is hanging precariously over the guard rail. @StPetePD @FHP pic.twitter.com/WALxU5XhXu — St Pete Fire Rescue (@StPeteFR) March 15, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js