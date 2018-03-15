Missing: Shelton Thrower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shelton Thrower, 61, was last seen Feb. 24 wearing a black hoodie, an orange vest, black jeans and tan boots.

He was last seen on the east side of Cleveland, but is known to hang out on the west side.

He left without his medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

