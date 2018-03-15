Malley’s chocolate-covered pickles in high demand for St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND — When it comes to what people love to eat on St. Patrick’s Day, corned beef, cabbage and green beer aren’t the only things on the list.

Malley’s Chocolates whipped up chocolate-covered pickles and the sweet treat shop says they are in very high demand.

The pickle spears, covered in milk chocolate, are available beginning noon Friday, March 16. But, they are available in stores only, not online.

Malley’s says due to overwhelming demand, there will be a six-box limit on the pickles. There are four to a box.

**More on their website**

**Store locator**