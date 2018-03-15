Hidden Gems in the CLE: Sweet treats, yummy drinks at Lilly Handmade Chocolates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you're a Clevelander, by now you know our city has been soaring up the hot list for the past few years. We've got the Rock Hall, Flats East Bank, Great Lakes Science Center, and the West Side Market -- to name a few!

But what about those unique spots that not many people know about? We're talking about the Hidden Gems in the CLE. And, thanks to our friends at Destination Cleveland, we're showing you one of Northeast Ohio's coolest places.

Imagine some of your favorite date-night essentials wrapped into one: Chocolates, a fancy cocktail and a fresh ambiance. That's what you get when you step into Lilly Handmade Chocolates.

It's a chocolate shop with a sweet flare. Grab a treat, then have a seat at the bar for a taste of their in-house made chocolate liqueur. Looking for a great gift? Grab a bottle of fine wine or craft beer to take home from their retail shop which they describe as "small, but mighty!"

The best part is, each beer was carefully selected to pair with one of their confections. So, you can get an expert matching of the two by the expert themselves!

With a top-secret recipe, Lilly makes a plethora of chocolates. Truffles are their specialty, but feel free to browse their homemade bark, bars and seasonal items for holidays and special events.

**To learn more about upcoming events at Lilly, watch our Facebook Live!**

For much more about Lilly Handmade Chocolates, click here.

Look for our hashtag on social media: #HiddenGemsCLE. Do you know of one in Cleveland? Send ideas to lbuckingham@fox8.com. We just may come check it out!