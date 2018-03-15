Elyria police to remember officer killed in the line of duty

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Elyria Police Department will honor the life of Sgt. James Kerstetter, who was killed in the line of duty eight years ago.

Family and friends will join officers for the ceremony on Kerstetter Way in Elyria at noon on Thursday. The wreath laying is open to the public.

Kerstetter was shot and killed while responding to a 911 call on March 15, 2010. Other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.

Kerstetter, 42, was a 15-year veteran of the Elyria Police Department. He left behind a wife and three daughters.