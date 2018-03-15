Cleveland police to discuss St. Patrick’s Day safety plans

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address plans for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Safety officials will be joined by members of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority at 1 p.m.

The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day kicks off at 1:04 p.m. on Saturday at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. It ends at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Parking bans will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday with road closures beginning at 9 a.m.

Shops at Tower City Center will close at 2 p.m., but access to the RTA station will remain open.

The Cleveland Division of Police will have its child reunification center at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 1007 Superior Ave.