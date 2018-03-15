Cleveland Browns to introduce three new players

Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills rushes during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns will introduce three new players during a media availability on Thursday.

The news conference begins at about 12:30 p.m., and will feature Jarvis Landry, Tyrod Taylor, Damarious Randall. (Check back to follow along with a live blog.)

The Browns were busy last week. On Friday, they acquired wide receiver Landry from the Dolphins and got quarterback Taylor from the Bills. Then they traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to Green Bay in exchange for cornerback Randall.

Throughout the action, the Browns kept the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

