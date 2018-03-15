× Browns trade Jason McCourty, reuniting him with brother in New England

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— The McCourty twins are back together.

The Cleveland Browns traded cornerback Jason McCourty to the New England Patriots on Thursday, reuniting him with his brother, Devin. The Browns also sent a seventh-round pick to the Patriots to get a sixth-rounder in return.

The Browns have been one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason as they try to rebuild from last season’s 0-16 record.

Jason McCourty, 30, spent one season in Cleveland after eight with Tennessee. He started 14 games and led the Browns with three interceptions and made 65 tackles, the most for any player in the secondary.

Devin McCourty has spent all eight years of his NFL career with the Patriots.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here