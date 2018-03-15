Bartender to be sentenced after woman falls from balcony at Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland bartender will be sentenced Thursday after a woman fell off a bar balcony on St. Patrick’s Day 2017.

Carisa Buehner pleaded no contest earlier this month and was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

She was originally charged with supplying alcohol to an underage person.

Megan Keefe, 20, fell from the balcony at Spirits Bar last March.

She suffered severe head injuries and now needs 24 hour care.

Spirits Bar was cited the same day the incident happened.

