Video: Authorities find alligator while searching home of convicted drug trafficker

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -- Police found a three-foot-long alligator in a Willoughby Hills home while arresting a man on a probation violation.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, it happened on Feb. 15 in the 2900 block of Eddy Road.

Robert Watson, 31, of Akron, was wanted for probation violations stemming from a federal conviction of drug trafficking.

While conducing a search of his residence, officers discovered a Caiman alligator in a fish tank.

Animal control was notified, and they will determine if the animal is prohibited.