One person dead in Vermilion ambulance crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio-- One person was killed in a crash involving an ambulance in Vermilion Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Liberty Avenue near Baumhart Road shortly after 1 p.m. The ambulance went off the road and over an embankment.

The highway patrol said one person has died.

North Central EMS said there were three people, including one patient, in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

A company spokeswoman said they will have a news conference later this afternoon.

Police said Liberty Avenue between Helen Drive and Sunnyside Road will be closed until further notice.

Keep checking with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video