Traffic alert: Accident on Ohio Turnpike in Summit County causes major delays

Posted 10:24 pm, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:31PM, March 14, 2018

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An accident on the Ohio Turnpike is causing major traffic backups in Peninsula.

The Ohio Turnpike tweeted that all lanes are blocked eastbound due to a commercial rollover with heavy debris.

Long delays are expected, but crews are now able to get traffic through slowly on the left shoulder.

courtesy: FOX 8 viewer Kim Farinacci

Several FOX 8 viewers have reported waiting in traffic for at least 45 minutes. A photo from one of our viewers shows the backup.

