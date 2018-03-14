Traffic alert: Accident on Ohio Turnpike in Summit County causes major delays

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An accident on the Ohio Turnpike is causing major traffic backups in Peninsula.
The Ohio Turnpike tweeted that all lanes are blocked eastbound due to a commercial rollover with heavy debris.
Long delays are expected, but crews are now able to get traffic through slowly on the left shoulder.
Several FOX 8 viewers have reported waiting in traffic for at least 45 minutes. A photo from one of our viewers shows the backup.
41.091899 -81.559643