CLEVELAND - The quickly changing/morphing snow shower pattern will continue in its off again, on again style for another day or two before finally settling down.

Here's the hourly forecast:

Most of the accumulating snow will happen at night when temperatures slip below freezing, while some of it melts during the sunny periods during the day.

Not all of the snowfall amounts in the map below will happen all at once. Instead, it’s protracted over 36-48 hours.