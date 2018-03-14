Snow showers continue through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The sun that finally popped out on Wednesday afternoon did not have to share the sky with those pesky, protean snow showers for a change. Skies will behave tonight with partly to mostly clear skies.

Another round of snow showers is likely Thursday night and early Friday morning with the next reinforcing cold front. Some nominal accumulation can’t be ruled out, mainly in and close to the snow belt.

Once we get into the weekend, the atmosphere becomes quiet, sunny, and stable. However, with northwest winds continuing aloft, temperatures will have a difficult time reaching normal highs (mid to upper 40s by the weekend).