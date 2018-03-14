Show Info: March 14, 2018
Chili’s Fire Pit
9570 Mentor Ave,
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8058
www.chilisfirepit.com
Don Mould’s Plantation
www.mouldsplantation.com
Juma
20100 Chagrin Blvd
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
216-295-1717
www.jumagallery.com
Nighttown
12387 Cedar Road
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
216-795-0550
http://www.nighttowncleveland.com/
Reilly’s Irish Bakery
https://www.reillysirishbakery.com/
Wicked Sugar Fashion Jewelry & Accessories, LLC
10252 W. 130th St.
Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 628-8022
www.facebook.com/WickedSugarFashion
RENT
Now – March 25th
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Sap’s-a-Risin’!
Sunday, March 18th 12p-4p
Swine Creek Lodge, Geauga Park District
FREE!
www.geaugaparkdistrict.org