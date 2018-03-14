School district in South Carolina to punish students for walkout

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina’s largest school district says it’s going to reprimand several hundred students who participated in a national walkout to protest gun violence at schools.

Greenville County Schools spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said Wednesday that students who participated in the walkout will be cited for cutting class. She said school records show that about 530 students participated at about a dozen high schools.

The high schools with the most participation were J.L. Mann Academy in Greenville, with about 200 students walking out, and Maudlin High School with about 180. Overall, the district has about 77,000 students.

District officials had said before the walkout, they were discouraging students from participating and didn’t plan to allow news media to cover the activity.

Around the country, school administrators have taken varying stances toward the walkouts that were launched in the aftermath of a deadly rampage at a Florida high school last month that killed 17 people.

