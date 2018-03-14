Police search for suspect in double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are trying to find the shooter who sent two people to the hospital.

Police were called to a home near Kirton Ave. and Giles Rd. around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions were not immediately known.

Police said they had information on a suspect and were trying to locate the shooter.

