Players and fans react to Joe Thomas retiring from NFL

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas announced his retirement on Wednesday, following 11 seasons in the NFL.
The 33-year-old said he can no longer physically compete at the level he needs to, in a statement on the team’s website. The 10-time Pro Bowler spent his entire professional career with the Browns.
With the news on Wednesday, teammates, athletes and fans rushed to social media to send their wishes to Thomas. Here’s what LeBron James, Myles Garrett and more had to say:
