Players and fans react to Joe Thomas retiring from NFL

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas announced his retirement on Wednesday, following 11 seasons in the NFL.

The 33-year-old said he can no longer physically compete at the level he needs to, in a statement on the team’s website. The 10-time Pro Bowler spent his entire professional career with the Browns.

With the news on Wednesday, teammates, athletes and fans rushed to social media to send their wishes to Thomas. Here’s what LeBron James, Myles Garrett and more had to say:

Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! 🧥 https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018

@joethomas73.. dang gonna miss having you around the building.. but you better be ready for that call every Saturday going over how to kick the opponent’s LT’s A$$! #cantonbound — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) March 14, 2018

What an honor to be by your side brother #JoeThomas pic.twitter.com/Cq1qKhkM3Y — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 14, 2018

Canton bound! Been an honor being your teammate and friend… #legend https://t.co/7IXPPerrW4 — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) March 14, 2018

Congratulations on a amazing career! One of the absolute best teammates & leaders you can ask for the best left tackle to ever play the game thank you @joethomas73 pic.twitter.com/8jx4HlSFdA — Jason Pinkston (@JasonPinkstonOL) March 14, 2018

Joe Thomas, who is retiring, had a consecutive snap streak that spanned from Sept. 9, 2007 to Oct. 22, 2017. Perspective: His streak started 10 weeks before the original iPhone went on sale. pic.twitter.com/VFPgc8SUdE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 14, 2018

@joethomas73 legend bro!!!!! What a career. One of the best guys I have ever come across….. https://t.co/r7YNPmHmS0 — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 14, 2018

Had the honor of getting to know Joe Thomas. Many public figures are more image than substance. Joe is one of the few people I met who was thought of highly publicly and actually exceeded that image in person. A great player and a greater person — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) March 14, 2018

Joe, thanks for all of the support and good luck to you in your future endeavors. Congrats to a Hall of Fame player and person! https://t.co/emOnmI8LW7 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 14, 2018

If it were perfect, the Browns would be Champions. But careers aren’t always that way. For 10,363 consecutive snaps, Joe Thomas was as close to perfect as a player could be. The gold standard at his position, and the only reliable thing for an unreliable franchise. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) March 14, 2018

