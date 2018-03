Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Queen of Hearts was found Wednesday night -- and that means someone won the $5.5 million jackpot.

After 50 long weeks at the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland, the Queen of Hearts was found hidden under card #45.

The winner is a man from Hinckley who is choosing to stay anonymous for now.

Grayton Road says it will start selling tickets on May 3 for the next Queen of Hearts drawing which will be held on May 9.