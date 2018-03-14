Home today! Cavs owner tweets good news about his son’s recovery from brain surgery
MICHIGAN – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tweeted some very good news about his son Nick, who underwent brain surgery in February: Nick is home!
Nick Gilbert, 21, was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.
His dad posted a tweet just after the surgery that had everyone smiling about Nick’s first question: Did the Cavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder? (They did.)
The younger Gilbert gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm.
When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which took on a life of its own.
Dan Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans and the chairman of JACK Entertainment. He also owns the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators and Canton Charge.