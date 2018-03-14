× Home today! Cavs owner tweets good news about his son’s recovery from brain surgery

MICHIGAN – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert tweeted some very good news about his son Nick, who underwent brain surgery in February: Nick is home!

No words strong enough to thank Dr. Ian Lee & Dr. Steve Kalkanis along with the entire Henry Ford Hospital’s leading-edge neurosurgeon team whose innovative approaches are winning the fight vs brain tumors including my son Nick, who after 38 days came home today! @HenryFordNews — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) March 15, 2018

Nick Gilbert, 21, was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.

His dad posted a tweet just after the surgery that had everyone smiling about Nick’s first question: Did the Cavs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder? (They did.)

Miracles do happen!After 8 long hrs of brain surgery & 48 hrs rest,Nick is recovering nicely. Endless gratitude to the many souls whose thoughts & prayers surely impacted positive outcome. Nick still has hurdles ahead but true hope is now alive.1st question:”Did @cavs beat OKC?” pic.twitter.com/9ojbreTZmJ — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) February 16, 2018

The younger Gilbert gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm.

When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which took on a life of its own.

Dan Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans and the chairman of JACK Entertainment. He also owns the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators and Canton Charge.

